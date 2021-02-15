Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

During the second quarter of this year, the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer) is studying a project to extract gas from landfills in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Abdul Muhsin Al Kathiri, Acting Director of Projects and Facilities Department at Tadweer, revealed that the center had directed during the second quarter of this year to provide a consultancy services contract to study the project of extracting gas from landfills in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. With the aim of exploiting the energy generated from the waste accumulated over the years, and converting this energy into a resource to be used in the future. In an interview with Al Ittihad, he said that work is underway to prepare the tender documents for the management and maintenance of the Al Dhafra landfill and the transport station in Mafraq.

With regard to the projects that “Tadweer” began implementing during the past year, Al Kathiri announced that an incinerator for dead animals is expected to open in Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of this year, indicating that the project’s completion rate exceeded 98%, through the implementation of major works such as design, supervision and completion Infrastructure works and columns, inspection of concrete works on site, supply of machinery to the site and start of their installation.

The incinerator has a capacity of 2000 kg per hour, as the center will implement this project, which aims to collect and treat all waste from dead animals that are produced from all their producers, such as farms, estates and others, which must be burned at temperatures of up to 1200 degrees Celsius in accordance with the environmental legislation in the country.

Al Kathiri indicated that the provision of consultancy services for the design of the resource recovery plant and alternative fuel production facility to treat 2,000 tons of municipal solid waste in the Abu Dhabi region has been completed, and therefore a tender will be launched soon to start the project. The necessary documents have also been provided to approve landfill projects in Abu Dhabi regions as capital projects, and await the directives of the Executive Council to approve the projects.

He explained that the proposal to implement landfill projects is due to the population growth in the emirate, which results in an increase in consumption, and thus an increase in waste generation, and to the economic development that the emirate is witnessing, in addition to the need to replace the current dumpsites to engineering landfills in Abu Dhabi regions.

Al Kathiri pointed out that the end of last year witnessed the opening of “Tadweer”, the environmentally friendly complex “Eco Park”, which is located on the intimate road, which is about 70 km from Abu Dhabi city, on an area close to one million eight hundred thousand square meters, to be a central turning point. Regarding the center’s plans to promote sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to contribute to building a sustainable and integrated ecosystem, in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. He explained that the new complex includes two plants for treating medical and hazardous waste, as investment projects supervised by “Al Ahlia” and “Clinico” companies »For waste treatment, with a design capacity of 7500 tons per year, equivalent to 1560 kg per hour for each of the two stations, with an investment value of 100 million dirhams for the two stations, in addition to an incinerator for treating dead animal waste, with a capacity of 2000 kg per The hour, under the supervision of Averda waste management company, is worth 10.5 million dirhams, including half a million for annual operations. The incinerator in Abu Dhabi will cover the treatment of waste generated from farms and estates, and incineration temperatures of up to 1200 d A percentage swing in compliance with the environmental legislation in force in the emirate.

Al Kathiri stressed that the current projects in the complex are an important motivation for creating an organized market within the legal and legislative frameworks, at a time when the medical and hazardous waste treatment projects in the complex are considered as investment projects without any cost to the Abu Dhabi government, as part of a joint work plan and the implementation of projects In cooperation and coordination between companies and national institutions.

He pointed out that the opening of the eco-park complex is one of the manifestations of the strategic plan of Tadweer that is being implemented on the ground, in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, to achieve more effective results in the field of waste management and proper and ideal handling of all kinds of waste, in a manner. It guarantees the provision of all means of prevention and safety from any environmental, health or other risks to the Abu Dhabi community.

Promote sustainable development

Abdul Mohsin Al Kathiri pointed out that the establishment of the new complex is entirely linked to promoting sustainable development and the consequent increase in the rates of proper waste treatment and safe disposal by burning instead of transferring it to landfills, as well as the positive impact on raising the government’s financial efficiency, by increasing the size Private sector investments in the field, and considering them as key partners in achieving the Center’s directions aimed at finding a sustainable and integrated system of waste management. Al Kathiri emphasized that the complex, with its various numbers of important projects, is mainly related to the strategic vision of the overall construction process in infrastructure projects, developing an integrated waste management system, increasing the efficiency and productivity of the facilities and facilities of the center, in addition to building fruitful partnerships between the public and private sectors that are totally linked. By improving customer experience in various service delivery channels.