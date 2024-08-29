Moscow court arrests acting deputy governor of Sevastopol Gorlov for bribery

The Basmanny Court of Moscow has chosen a measure of restraint for the acting deputy governor of Sevastopol, Yevgeny Gorlov. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

At the request of the investigation, the official was arrested until October 25, 2024. Gorlov is accused of committing a crime under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe”).

His detention by FSB officers was reported on August 6. He was caught at his workplace while accepting a bribe of six million rubles under the gasification and infrastructure program. His home and workplace were searched.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev dismissed him from his post.