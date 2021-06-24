President Biden has nominated Dave Uejio, the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Dave Uejio has been busy as acting director of the CFPB, moving quickly to rescind Trump-era rules.

Uejio remains the CFPB’s acting director until Rohit Chopra, the president’s nominee to lead the bureau, is confirmed by the Senate. Uejio, who would become assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity if confirmed by the Senate, was on a list of White House nominees sent to the chamber on Thursday.

That Uejio was nominated to HUD could be an indication that Chopra will be confirmed soon by the Senate. Chopra sits on the Federal Trade Commission, and some analysts have attributed the delay in his confirmation to work that still needs to be done at the FTC under newly confirmed FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan.

“The Senate confirmation process can take time,” Uejio said in a memo to CFPB staff. “I intend to continue to serve as acting director as I navigate that process. I expect that we will have a permanent director in place well before my own confirmation, and I will keep working towards a smooth transition.”

Uejio, the former chief strategy officer of the CFPB and a nine-year veteran of the agency, has adhered closely to the goals of the Biden administration. He has been a busy acting director, moving quickly to rescind Trump-era rules. He has also announced a number of initiatives to address racial inequality and aid consumers during the pandemic.

The CFPB has been working closely with the White House to aid both homeowners and renters during the pandemic. The bureau issued an interim final rule in April supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium and is set to release new servicing rules that would provide homeowners more options to avoid foreclosure.