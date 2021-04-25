Today it has become normal to talk about Political “tribes” rather than political parties or positions. This implies a deeper sense of affiliation, closer to the family relationship and very difficult to break.

Our entire identity is defined by this tribe, and once you become a member, leaving it can have dire consequences.

The rise of online tribes requires new strategies to counter the spread of misinformation. It is not enough to post correct information online; should target the communities that need it most and do it in a way that is successful rather than pushing them further away.

Buthow to convince people to believe the facts when their beliefs and personal doubts get in the way?

This is precisely the subject I discussed with the well-known American democrat expert Frank Luntz in our last conversation in my Garry in lockdown series.

Shared opinions and positions alone can be the foundation of today’s tribes

The figure of Trump did a lot in favor of this phenomenon of tribalization. AFP photo

Let’s look at the trend: increasingly specific and reduced requirements for tribal affiliation. The fidelity and fanaticism that were previously reserved for the family or a supreme being can now be found in the supporters of a politician or in some political and social opinions.

The passion that drives these tribal groups can border on the religious, which implies a danger. When someone believes that their beliefs are not only correct, but that those who disagree with them are apostates, this easily leads to radicalization and even to violence.

Thanks to social media, tribal alliances are formed almost instantly, globally and without the need to share background beyond the ability to access the Internet.

This high availability also makes tribes vulnerable to manipulation and amplification by malicious people, from scammers trying to make money to agents looking to spread disinformation to cause chaos or weaken your adversary.

Social media platforms fuel tribalism online

Social networks, a place where tribes shine. AP Photo

Another characteristic of online tribalism is how the platforms themselves feed it, in an automatic and algorithmic way.

Many studies show how social networking sites act as “radicalization engines”, pushing people towards the most extreme content.

The system is designed to create a link, offer people the content they like and keep them on the site for as long as possible to sell more ads. It seems innocent, but let’s see the results.

Did that person like the video or group on the risks of immigration or street protests?

Here you have similar content that is popular, such as racist content or content in support of a violent movement. Have you shared a post about a controversial medical procedure?

The algorithm then offers you more posts, but these may contain information without scientific basis or suggest that the true cause of covid-19 is the towers of 5G telephony.

If the effect is repeated millions of times a day or per hour, and it will only take a small percentage of people to create a powerful domino effect.

Tribes are formed around these unfounded and often dangerous beliefs, which become part of a shared identity. Believers isolate themselves more from non-believers and oppose them.

The movement known as «QAnon» or simply “Q” shows us how quickly they can grow and influence the non-virtual world.

Tribes in line with harmful effects on health

The “language” these tribes use can be harmful. AFP photo

We see the political results of these tribes online everywhere, and there are other dangerous effects for everyone as well.

A good example is what is often called “the anti-vaccine movement,” people who believe that vaccines are dangerous, or even that they are part of a terrible conspiracy.

They come from all backgrounds, from “green” activists who say vaccines are unhealthy or religious fanatics who don’t want to “interfere with God’s work” to anti-government activists who see how suspicious any public initiative.

Calling most of them “skeptics” of vaccines is doing a disservice to the honorable tradition of skepticism, which relies on evidence and logic to support theories and claims.

It is nothing less than the basis of all science. The unsubstantiated conspiracies and rumors of most anti-vaccine sites represent just the opposite.

Of course, these groups existed long before the Internet, and before Hostile foreign agents will fan the flames.

But the Internet’s ability to accelerate trends and bring disparate individuals together is unmatched.

The same as the ability of outside instigators to easily infiltrate an online tribe.

The fact that most of these groups are ad hoc and dispersed does not make them any less dangerous, especially when they join a larger tribe, such as a politician.

We are seeing it now in polls in the United States, in which 50% of Republicans who supported Donald Trump They say they will not be vaccinated against covid-19.

Most of them are the same ones who oppose the use of masks or confinement.

(There is also considerable agreement with those who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, an even more dangerous conspiracy theory.)

Vaccination is based on inoculating a sufficient number of people to reach the “Herd immunity” and achieve the reduction and possible disappearance of the disease.

If a significant number of citizens refuse to be vaccinated, it will be much more difficult or even impossible to achieve that goal. It’s as if a group of hackers spread the conspiracy theory that VPNs and antivirus software they are really dangerous apps that should be uninstalled and avoided! (Better not give them ideas).

Learning to talk to the tribes

Qanon, the Trump group that redefined politics. NYT photo

Promoting negative feelings about good things is just as malicious and dangerous as promoting harmful things. We are immersed in a crisis, so it is not enough to nullify the deniers.

In some way, they must be convinced or encouraged, as attempts at coercion only play in favor of their conspiracy theories.

The facts are not enough if the target audience is too suspicious u hostile to listen. One of the main conclusions of the Luntz focus group is that the audience should participate in the conversation, instead of feeling that the politicians and experts they distrust are giving them lessons or orders.

They often trust their friends on social media or even in strangers from his “tribe” without any specialized knowledge on the matter. To be heard, you must send messages from within the group, not just from outside.

It is a complicated procedure, but we must improve, otherwise more people will be left out, out of reach of traditional media.

Education, or deprogramming, is not enough and things can get worse if it is not done correctly. You need to provide the correct message, and do it the right way.

With this in mind, perhaps we can make the algorithms work to our advantage this time, finding the vaccination-friendly ads capable of getting the best results. As you know, I prefer to work with machines rather than against them.

For Garry kasparov, chess master, president of the New York Foundation for Human Rights, and Avast Security Ambassador.