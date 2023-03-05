Home page World

A blue light on the roof of a police vehicle. The police in Bramsche confirmed a homicide. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

The Lower Saxon town of Bramsche does not come to rest. Another person has been killed there…

Bramsche – In Bramsche near Osnabrück there was an act of violence on Sunday night. “There was a homicide,” said a police spokeswoman. The police and the public prosecutor’s office in Osnabrück want to provide more information during the day.

Just a few days ago, the community was in the headlines because a 16-year-old was attacked with a gun and fatally injured. An 81-year-old man shot the boy in front of an apartment building directly opposite an elementary school on Tuesday morning. The boy died of his injuries in a hospital on Wednesday evening. dpa