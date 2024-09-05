He Argentine president, Javier Mileireferred this Thursday to the intervention of the social network X in Brazil by indicating that “Who but a tyrantwho is wrong on everything, can endorse such an act of oppression.”

Giving a speech at the III Regional Meeting of the Madrid Forum, Milei criticized the Brazilian Justice “addicted to the power of the PT”by the Workers’ Party (PT), to which President Luiz Inácio belongs Lula da Silvawhich was suspended by X in Brazil last Saturday, and was celebrated with screams from the public.

Javier Milei attacks the judge’s decision

A clash between a Brazilian Supreme Court judge and Elon Musk escalated on August 29, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

The suspension of the social network of the magnate Elon Musk It was first ordered as a precautionary measure by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, whom Musk himself has been insulting and disqualifying for months on X, and ratified last Monday by the five members of the first chamber of the Supreme Court.

The decision was due to repeated disregard for Supreme Court decisions that required the removal of dozens of profiles in the context of a process on the massive dissemination of Fake news and attacks on democracy and its institutions.

X is the public arena, where Brazilian and world citizens can express their voice and express their dissent.

Milei stressed that X is “the public arena, where Brazilian and world citizens can express their voice and express their dissent,” so she noted that “they want to prohibit the space where citizens freely exchange their ideas.”

“Who but a tyrant, who is wrong in everything, can endorse such an act of oppression“, Milei said.

The Argentine criticized the media nationals who “cry out and demand the old Twitter format”, which he considered “censorship for those who think differently” and called them “vomitous and disgusting” while “persecuting” those who truly defend freedom.

Milei was the first president to lead an edition of the Madrid Forum, an initiative of the Disenso Foundation, a think tank of the Spanish far-right party Vox, which is taking place this Thursday and Friday at the Palacio Libertad – formerly the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) – and in which Ibero-American leaders are taking part, such as the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, or the former Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast.

Abascal spoke before the speech of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, whom he called “ahead of schedule” before representatives of Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, Chile, Honduras, Hungary, Colombia, the United States, Uruguay, El Salvador and Spain.

Brazilian government switches to Bluesky after social network X is suspended

Share The social network leads. Photo:iStock

The Brazilian government began opening profiles on the social network Bluesky after the Supreme Court suspended the X service in the country due to repeated disregard by the company of tycoon Elon Musk for various judicial decisions.

This Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined other State agencies, announcing the opening of its “official profile on the Bluesky social network: @itamaratygovbr.bsky.social”.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had done the same before, making his debut in the butterfly net last weekend, after Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X’s suspension as a precautionary measure.

The judge relied on “repeated disrespectful” to Supreme Court decisions requiring the removal of dozens of profiles in the context of a trial into the massive dissemination of fake news and attacks on democracy and its institutions.

The decision of Judge De Moraes, whom Musk himself has been insulting and disqualifying for months through X, was ratified last Monday by the first chamber of the Supreme Court and will probably be judged in the coming days by the full court of 11 judges.

As well as the chancellery, Most government ministries and agencies have opened accounts on Blueskyjust as the Supreme Court itself and a large number of politicians from the most varied parties and tendencies have done.

In the last week, Bluesky has reported having received about 2.5 million new users in Brazilwhich now has more than 5 million, compared to the 20 million that X has in the country.