It is one of the most complicated projects of the Bugatti brand. An act of love towards the brand, but also one of the craziest operations ever seen by the various customization projects: a mysterious customer required two years of work for his Chiron Super Sport to celebrate the Bugatti story on the bodywork with 45 sketches of cars, planes, symbols and even buildings from the brand’s past.

The design team led by Achim Anscheidt has thus set to work and today has just presented the finished work, not without pride: “Getting a perfect and long-lasting finish required more patience and craftsmanship than you can ever imagine ”, Anscheidt explained. This is how the “Chiron Super Sport Golden Era” was born, a one-of-a-kind piece, paid for (it seems) at six million dollars. But this is not a matter of price.

The designers gave each side of the car its own aspect of Bugatti history. The passenger side highlights early cars, such as the Type 41 Royale and Type 57 SC Atlantic. The driver’s side focuses on more recent models, including the EB110, the Veyron and the upmarket La Voiture Noire.

With the layout finalized, Bugatti turned its attention to color. The designers painted the front in Nocturne Black, and this color fades into a shade of gold called Doré (meaning “gold” in French). Then came the hard part: putting it all together. “It was very clear to us from the start that we can only get an authentic finish to these sketches – and at Bugatti authenticity is paramount – if we were actually going to use the pencils we use to draw on paper – anything else would translate into something that looks fake or low quality,” Anscheidt said.

The drawing process took over 400 man hours. The interior received a similar (but not as fiddly) treatment. The outline of three Bugatti models is painted directly onto each door panel, the “Golden Era” lettering is stitched onto each headrest and the “One of One” logo appears on the center console.

Thus the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era takes home the palm of Bugatti’s most complicated, expensive and crazy project. But it is a record that is certainly destined to be pulverized soon.