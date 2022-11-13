Act of faith: the true story of the film on Rai 1

The film Act of Faith, broadcast tonight – Sunday 13 November 2022 – on Rai 1 from 9.25pm, is based on and inspired by a true story. It is an American film of 2019 directed by Roxann Dawson, making his debut as a director. The film (original title Breakthrough) is based on the book The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection by Joyce Smith, released in 2017. Let’s see the plot together.

True story: plot

From the producers of Miracles from Heaven, the film is based on an incredible true story and tells a mother’s love for her son and her firm faith in God in the face of great despair. On a winter day in 2015, adolescent John Smith, the adopted son of Joyce and Brian, falls into the waters of a lake in St. Louis, Missouri, due to the sudden break of the frozen surface. Fifteen minutes later he is extracted still alive by the rescuers, but once he reaches the hospital the cardiopulmonary resuscitation practiced for almost half an hour does not lead to any results and the boy is declared dead.

Her family is in despair, but her mother is not yet ready to lose her child and, sitting at the foot of his bedside, she begins to pray aloud. Suddenly John’s heart starts beating again. for Joyce, who stayed by her son’s side without stopping praying, it was a miracle. But after being dead for an hour, is it possible that the young man is still alive? And how will Joyce be able to convince her community that what has happened has an undeniably divine nature for her? Act of Faith is a captivating story and a testimony that faith and love can move mountains – and that God works miracles.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the true story of the Act of Faith, but where to see it on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 13 November 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.