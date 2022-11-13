Act of faith: how many episodes, duration and when the film ends on Rai 1

How many episodes are there for an Act of Faith? The film airs on Rai 1 today, 13 November 2022, at 21.25. Being a film, it only airs today. It is therefore not a fiction, but a very moving film. In particular, it is an American film of 2019 directed by Roxann Dawson, making his debut as a director. Act of Faith (original title Breakthrough) is based on Joyce Smith’s 2017 book The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection, released in 2017. Trapped underwater in a frozen lake for over fifteen minutes, a young boy is hospitalized, where he struggles between life and death. The pessimism of the doctors is contrasted by the unshakable religious faith of the parents. Appointment therefore for tonight in prime time and first viewing on Rai 1.

Duration

How long (duration) does the film Act of Faith? The film starts at 9.25pm ​​and ends at 11.35pm. It therefore lasts just over two hours, including advertising. Let’s see the plot together.

Act of faith: plot

The film is based on an incredible true story and tells the love of a mother for her son and her firm faith in God in the face of great despair. Act of Faith tells the story of 14-year-old John (Marcel Ruiz), who falls into the frozen lake of St. Louis, Missouri on a winter morning, drowning. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, practiced for almost half an hour, does not lead to any results and the boy is declared dead. Her family is in despair, but her mother, Joyce Smith (Chrissy Metz), is not yet ready to lose her child and, sitting at the foot of her bedside, she begins to pray aloud. All her faith will be able to save him and inexplicably – as well as miraculously – John’s heart will start beating again. But after being dead for an hour, is it possible that the young man is still alive? And how will Joyce be able to convince her community that what has happened has an undeniably divine nature for her? Act of faith – broadcast tonight, November 13, 2022 on Rai 1 – is a captivating story and a testimony that faith and love can move mountains – and that God works miracles.