interviewDutch people will have to live smaller and will soon be less able to litigate against building plans, says Minister for Housing Hugo de Jonge at the presentation of his new housing law. As always, the criticism is not without reason, but that does not bother him. “Now the right to a view takes precedence over the right to a home. That is absurd,” he says in this interview.
Hans van Soest
Latest update:
20:24
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Act #Hugo #Jonge #Dutch #people #litigating #complaining #child #home
Leave a Reply