United States.- In the last few hours, the story of a 10-year-old boy who knew how to act quickly to avoid being kidnapped by a woman who followed him suspiciously.

In recent years, one of the biggest problems that society has had to face has to do with the kidnappings and disappearances of minors, which is why many parents take it upon themselves to teach their children how to act in the face of a possible situation of this nature, as applied by the protagonist of the following popular case on virtual platforms.

According to different media, the small Sammy Greenwho resides in Pennsylvania, United Stateswas calmly walking home after returning from school.

However, unlike other days, he noticed that he was closely followed by a woman unknown, who suddenly began to go after him, hence the minor made a quick and astute decision.

After the events, Green told local authorities that the alleged kidnapper told him on several occasions that she she was a “friend of his family”so she urged him to go with her.

However, suspecting that the woman’s intentions were not good, the 10-year-old boy immediately decided to seek help at a nearby store. Given this, he entered the establishment and told the young woman he was serving at that moment that she act as if she were her mother.

“He told me ‘act like you’re my mom, this lady is following me,’” said Hanna, the cashier Sammy asked for help.

In the viral video recorded by the security camera, you can see how the store worker stands up and decides to close the front door of the premises. Watching the action the woman who was chasing the child flees the site.

After the event was reported to the authorities of the US state, they decided to begin the search for the alleged kidnapper. About what happened, the owner of the store, Dani Small, highlighted the intelligence of the infant, as well as the action of her employee in protecting the minor.

“I’m very proud of her. Hannah is a 17-year-old girl. She did everything correctly,” Small told local news outlets.