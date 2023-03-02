Slices, tufts, ridges, fringes, crusts, hairs. Lichens seize their moment in winter. Walk out the door and you are guaranteed to see one sitting on a tree trunk, bush or pavement tile somewhere. The American nature writer Henry Thoreau already called them ‘the leaves of winter’. They can be red, green, blue, purple and everything in between. No one knows exactly, but according to some estimates they cover 6 to 8 percent of the Earth’s land area, there are at least 20,000 known species. Some specimens can live for thousands of years. Lichens are everywhere but at the same time invisible, unknown, unloved. You step right over it, don’t give it a glance on an average day.

And the more scientists learn about them, the weirder they turn out to be: they are not mosses as the name suggests, nor fungi as long thought: they are unique collaborations between fungi and algae or cyanobacteria and other microscopic partners. They do live on other organisms, but usually not on their host. The word symbiosis (living together) seems to have been invented especially for them. They defy classical boundaries between organisms, individuals and identities.

So it was about time for a book about these ‘anti-heroes of nature’, thought Vincent Zonca. The French essayist wrote Lichens, toward a minimal resistance (Polity, 2022), in which he attempts to arrive at a ‘philosophy of the lichen’. “We live at a key moment to attune ourselves more to the organisms around us, to re-establish a relationship with them,” says Zonca with a strong French accent on the phone from France. He did literature research and fieldwork for three years for his book: “At a certain point I really saw them everywhere.”

‘Disturbed what they can do’

Zonca joins a growing list of scientists, writers, activists and culture makers who have (re)discovered lichen. American Native thinker Robin Wall Kimmerer writes in her bestseller A braid of sacred grass (2022): “Lichens resemble perfect little navels that would love to kiss.” British biologist Merlin Sheldrake Intertwined Life (2020): “Lichens help people to better understand the limits of life.”

And it continues. Popular documentaries about it can be seen on Netflix, such as Fantastic Fungi. There are exhibitions about fungi and lichens in museums worldwide. And at the end of January there was a real protest march in Amsterdam, Fungi for Future, which called for more attention to the “superpowers” of fungi and related organisms such as lichens. “It is just insane what they can do,” according to the organizers.

Excuse me? Aren’t all these writers and activists going too far in their fungus and lichen glorification? Zonca quotes American biologist Scott Gilbert in his book: “We are all lichens — we have never been individuals.” Well. We are definitely not lichens, are we? And to a certain extent indeed individuals. Isn’t it too romanticized what Zonca and his associates are doing?

Of course, you have to be careful about projecting human traits onto lichens and vice versa, says Zonca. But if we try a little harder to really understand them, we see that there are aspects of their lives that can be instructive for ours, he says. “Especially the slowness of lichens: why couldn’t we also take it a bit easier? And in addition, lichens show how we too can connect with the life around us in a completely different way.”

But are lichens really the textbook example of symbiosis? Lively debates are being held about these symbionts: is it really a mutually beneficial relationship, or is the fungus engaged in a kind of ‘algae agriculture’ that particularly suits the fungus? Is symbiosis purely a horizontal, ‘mutualistic’ relationship: arranged in such a way that all parties benefit equally? “Just asking this question shows that we tend to think about nature in individualistic terms.”

Zonca believes that thinking in terms of winning and losing is not sufficient here. Precisely when symbiosis yields more to one of the partners than the other, then that symbiosis is even more indispensable for the ‘profiteer’. Humans also have countless collaborations with the fungi and bacteria in our body and our environment (at least half of the cells in our body are non-human). The idea of ​​a completely separate species, and of completely autonomous individuals within that species, is of little use in modern biology anyway.

“Each bios is symbios”, according to Zonca. Each organism is an ecosystem in itself. Nature is all about the connections, not just the secretions. “A spider web does not consist of separate points, but mainly of the threads between the points.”

This is quite in contrast to the image of nature that has become dominant in recent centuries: nature as an arena of fierce competition and survival of the fittest. That’s one side of nature, but not the whole picture, says Zonca.

Nature is not just an arena of fierce competition

The algae in a lichen does photosynthesis, producing sugars and proteins that the fungus can eat, and the fungus exchanges the algae with a sturdy structure to grow on, minerals and water. Sometimes even a third joins in the lichen party: yeast-like basidiomycetes, yet another phylum in the fungi kingdom. That third lichen-goer was only discovered in 2016, which shows how much remains to be discovered about these organisms, says Zonca. “Lichens define their identity through connections and associations, rather than secretions. Lichens have a porous lifestyle, a fundamental openness to cooperation.”

But can people learn life lessons from an organism that is so far removed from us? In any case, lichens pose a challenge to our thinking about life. It’s not a plant, it’s not a fungus: “It’s not even really a ‘one’,” says Zonca.

Ethics of inertia

He says on the one hand that he does not want to romanticize, but nevertheless uses compelling, politically charged language in the conversation and in his book about what the lichen can teach us: “It is a catalyst of fantasies and utopias about the future of our relationship with nature.” But which utopias? In the foreword to Zonca’s book, philosopher Emanuele Coccia coined the term ‘biological communism’. Hadn’t that already been tried – and with not too great success?

“I wouldn’t use that term biological communism myself,” he says. “I want to go beyond the boundaries between culture and nature, beyond the distinction between human systems and the rest of the living world.”

That may sound a bit esoteric, but according to Zonca it isn’t. In particular, he advocates ‘perspectivism’: adopting the perspective of other organisms in order to better understand them. For example, when he talks about ‘an ethic of inertia’. Lichens remind us that nature operates on very different timescales than human ones. These organisms, which can live for thousands of years, connect us to the time scale of rocks, minerals, and geological plate shifts, according to Zonca. They can teach us to think more long term. “They contrast our finiteness with the infinity of nature.”

The unruly, slow, hardy nature of the lichen is instructive for us, precisely because it is so different from the way we live, he says: “It shows us that a completely different relationship is possible with time and space than the relationship that people usually have. to have.” In a paradoxical way, lichens are indeed close to us in Zonca’s view: “Perhaps the most important thing I want to achieve is that we learn to open our eyes again to all life immediately around us: in our cities, our gardens, on our walls . How do we build a different relationship with that?”

This reinventing of the relationship with other living creatures on earth, learning to adopt their perspective again, is the greatest social challenge of our time, according to Zonca. And the humble lichen shows: an answer to that has been right under our noses, on our doorstep since time immemorial.

Intertwined Life, Merlin Sheldrake Biologist Merlin Sheldrake uses recent research on fungi and other organisms in the forest floor to describe how symbiosis and cooperation occur throughout nature. A braid of sacred grass, Robin Wall Kimmerer Environmental professor and Native American thinker Robin Wall Kimmerer mixes poetry and science about the rediscovery of ancient natural wisdom of the native American people, and the loss of ecosystems. Lichens, toward a minimal resistance, Vincent Zonca The French philosopher Vincent Zonca delves deep into the world of symbiotic lichens to arrive at a ‘philosophy of the lichen’.