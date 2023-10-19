Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/18/2023 – 22:57

Palestinians and Brazilians held an event late this Wednesday afternoon (18) in the open space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The demonstration took place in support of residents of the Gaza Strip, a region against which Israel intensified military attacks following the attacks by the Hamas group, carried out on October 7.

Demonstrators also protested against the bombing of Ahli-Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which occurred this Tuesday (17), leaving hundreds dead. According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry, 500 people were killed or injured in the bombing. Israel denied responsibility for the attack and blamed Islamic Jihad, which also denied carrying out the attack.

“The river of blood that is happening in Palestine, the killing, the massacre that happened yesterday, will not put an end to the struggle of my people. What will end the bloodshed in the land of Palestine is a free State, a free Palestinian State, with all rights guaranteed”, said the Palestinian born in Belém (West Bank), Omar Naji, who has lived in Brazil for eight years. .

Naji emphasizes that the conflict in Palestine between Israelis and Palestinians has been going on for more than 75 years and that peace will not be achieved without an end to Israeli actions in the region.

“The suffering of my people has been going on for more than 75 years. We are here, as always, and like all Palestinians, fighting for peace. Peace that will never happen without guaranteed rights, without putting an end to the occupation and apartheid regime of the State of Israel, which occurs every day among my people.”

Jewish community

Leaders, businesspeople and personalities signed a manifesto by the Brazilian Jewish community against terrorism and in favor of peace. Launched yesterday (18), the text has so far gathered more than 200 signatures.

The manifesto classifies terrorism as the most perverse and destructive threat to human civilization. “There is no argument that justifies the indiscriminate kidnapping, rape, torture and death of innocent people, children, young people, women, the elderly, people caught by surprise and without the possibility of defending themselves.”

Citing crimes committed by groups such as Hamas, Al Qaeda, Islamic State, among others, he states that “[eles] leave no doubt about their terrorist identities, which cause unjustifiable deaths, as well as causing despair, pain and loss of life among the people they supposedly claim to defend.”

The text also laments the deaths of Israelis and Palestinians, calls for the release of hostages held by Hamas, and advocates that humanitarian aid reach those affected by the conflict.

“We mourn the lives lost of Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East conflict and we join all those calling for the prompt release of the hostages still held by terrorists, as well as for humanitarian aid to immediately reach the population in the conflict zone. May dialogue for peace prevail.”

Among the signatories are businessman Abílio Diniz, presenter Luciano Huck, and journalist Pedro Bial. To participate and read the full manifesto, click here. www.contraoterrorismoepelapaz.com.br.

United States veto at the UN

Syrian Amas Obid, who has lived in Brazil for seven years, said he has no hope that the United Nations (UN) will be able to establish peace in the region. He points out that, even in the face of a massacre like the one that occurred yesterday at the Ahli-Arab hospital, the ceasefire proposal presented by Brazil was vetoed.

“I’m from Syria. So, for me, this scene was repeated thousands of times in the UN Security Council. We have often seen people being murdered in the region of Syria and Jordan. We don’t believe in these UN plays. What happened yesterday is a massacre against human beings. What security council in the world does not approve a solution for this?” he asked.

The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) rejected this Wednesday the proposal presented by the Brazilian government about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. The text called for humanitarian pauses in attacks between Israel and Hamas to allow aid access to the Gaza Strip.

The result of the vote was 12 votes in favor, two abstentions, one from Russia, and one vote against, from the United States. As it is a permanent member, the North American vote resulted in the rejection of the Brazilian proposal.