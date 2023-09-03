Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2023 – 19:38

Amnesty International promoted this Saturday afternoon (2) a symbolic act to mark the 2,000 days without justice for the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, which took place on March 14, 2018, in the central region of the city.

The mobilization, carried out in Praça Mauá, in front of the Superintendence of the Federal Police, aimed to demand a faster progress of the investigations, with impartiality, transparency and clarification of the motivations for the crime and who were the masterminds. Amnesty also demands that the federal government implement, through international technical cooperation, an independent mechanism of specialists to work in support of the elucidation of the crime.

Amnesty International Executive Director Jurema Werneck said 2,000 days is too long to wait for a response.

“It is unacceptable that after so much time and resources invested in this process, a conclusion has not been reached. Since the day of the crime, Amnesty International Brazil has been mobilized to see justice done for Marielle and Anderson. And so we will continue, in struggle and with courage”, she evaluated.

“In the last five years, we had six police chiefs in charge of the case, four civil police chiefs, one interventor, 11 prosecutors, two attorneys general of justice, two attorneys general of justice, three governors, two presidents of the republic. , a Federal Police superintendent and we still have no response”, says Amnesty International.

The demonstration had the participation of collectives of mothers and relatives of victims of state violence and collectives of human rights defenders to endorse the request for answers.

LED lights brought the message “2 thousand days without Justice”, accompanied by sunflowers, flowers that symbolize the seeds of Marielle and Anderson and candles that represent the symbol of the organization.

advances

At the beginning of the Lula government, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, mobilized the Federal Police to act directly in the case together with the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ). The driver who drove the car used in the murder, former military police officer Élson Queiróz, confirmed the names of those involved in the crime. In the plea bargain with the Federal Police (PF) and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, he confirmed his participation, that of Ronnie Lessa and that of former firefighter Maxwell Simões Corrêa in the murders of Marielle and Anderson. The former PM also indicated the involvement of more people in the crime, information that remains secret from Justice.

For Dino, the award-winning collaboration of Élcio de Queiroz closed a phase of the investigation by removing all doubts about the execution of the crime, opening up the possibility of the police reaching the masterminds of the double murder.

“There is a breakthrough, a kind of change in the level of investigation. The investigation is now concluded in relation to the level of execution and there are elements for a new level: the identification of the perpetrators of the crime”, highlighted the minister, in a press conference after the accusation.