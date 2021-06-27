The shore of Copacabana beach today (27) gained the colors of the rainbow in an act that called attention to the protection of LGBTQIA+ people and the deaths in the pandemic. In the month in which the LGBTQIA+ Pride is celebrated, colored balls were planted in the sands of the beach to draw attention to the achievement of rights of this population and the need for awareness, awareness and respect for diversity.

The act was promoted by the NGO Impulse Rio, focused on the prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV/Aids. The action also included the distribution of educational pamphlets and condoms, as well as posters encouraging the use of masks and vaccination against covid-19.

“We celebrate the pride we have, but we are aware of all the demands and struggles for social rights and we are committed to that too”, says the director of events at the NGO, Dantas Junior.

According to Dantas, the LGBTQIA+ population is among those most affected by the pandemic. “The unemployment rate has increased exponentially, reaching society as a whole. But the LGBTQIA+ population, which is already marginalized, mainly trans people, ended up suffering even more”, he says. The NGO started, for example, to distribute food baskets to serve people without food security.

The LGBTQIA+ Pandemic Diagnostics study, conducted from April 28 to May 15, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, showed that 21.6% of respondents were unemployed and that three out of ten had been out of work for at least one year.

In addition, one in five LGBTQIA+ people had no individual source of income and one in four lost jobs as a result of the pandemic. The survey was conducted by the collective #VoteLGBT in partnership with Box1824 and was coordinated by researchers from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

In addition to this, other actions take place in the city of Rio due to the LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

LGBTQIA+ pride

World LGBTQIA+ Pride Day is celebrated on June 28, in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which took place in response to the New York police raid of the Stonewall Inn bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. Police officers began arresting locals, but were surprised by the reaction of hundreds of people angry at the recurrent police oppression of LGBTQIA+ people. The reaction turned into a representative landmark in the struggle for civil rights.

According to the last annual report of LGBTQIA+ violent deaths in Brazil, prepared by Grupo Gay da Bahia, which has been collecting this information for 40 years, every 26 hours a LGBTQIA+ is murdered or commits suicide as a victim of LGBTphobia. In 2019, 329 lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transvestites and transsexuals and more died violently in Brazil: 297 homicides (90.3%) and 32 suicides (9.7%).

