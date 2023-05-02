Demonstration is held on the same day that the plenary of the Chamber evaluates whether to vote on the bill of fake news
The NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Avail held an act on the morning of this Tuesday (May 2, 2023) in front of the National Congress, at Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, remembering victims of school attacks. The group distributed 35 backpacks on the lawn, same number of students and teachers who have died in attacks since 2012.
See photos recorded by the photojournalist of the Power360 Sergio Lima:
(Gallery – 8 Photos)
The act, which started at 6:30 am, will take place on the same day that the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies will assess whether it will vote on the PL of fake news (2,630 2020), 1st bill aimed at regulating digital platforms.
According to Fernando Zaperlon, member of Avaaz, the act, in addition to remembering the victims, also makes an appeal to the deputys. “So that they think about these victims when regulating and giving more transparency to our internet”he said.
NOW – Backpacks were installed in front of the National Congress to remind deputies of the victims of attacks on schools in Brazil and to make an appeal for more security and transparency in networks #PL2630SIM pic.twitter.com/wN1fsA2Mav
— Avaaz Media Team (@Avaaz_News) May 2, 2023
Initially thought of as a way to contain the spread of false information, the bill now proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok.
Among the most relevant passages of the proposal are transparency reports, remuneration to journalistic vehicles, policy to combat misinformation, payment of copyright, among others.
