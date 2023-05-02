Demonstration is held on the same day that the plenary of the Chamber evaluates whether to vote on the bill of fake news

The NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Avail held an act on the morning of this Tuesday (May 2, 2023) in front of the National Congress, at Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, remembering victims of school attacks. The group distributed 35 backpacks on the lawn, same number of students and teachers who have died in attacks since 2012.

See photos recorded by the photojournalist of the Power360 Sergio Lima:





(Gallery – 8 Photos)















Empty backpacks in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, remember victims of violence at school

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

The 35 backpacks represent the students and teachers who died in massacres in Brazilian schools since 2012

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

The act takes place on the day of the vote on the bill of fake news by the Chamber of Deputies

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

Protest is organized by the NGO Avaaz

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

Backpacks on the lawn of the National Congress

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

The act began on the morning of this Tuesday (May 2, 2023)

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

NGO asks congressmen to think about the victims when voting for the PL

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

The text PL of fake news is authored by deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP)

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – May 2, 2023

The act, which started at 6:30 am, will take place on the same day that the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies will assess whether it will vote on the PL of fake news (2,630 2020), 1st bill aimed at regulating digital platforms.

According to Fernando Zaperlon, member of Avaaz, the act, in addition to remembering the victims, also makes an appeal to the deputys. “So that they think about these victims when regulating and giving more transparency to our internet”he said.

NOW – Backpacks were installed in front of the National Congress to remind deputies of the victims of attacks on schools in Brazil and to make an appeal for more security and transparency in networks #PL2630SIM pic.twitter.com/wN1fsA2Mav — Avaaz Media Team (@Avaaz_News) May 2, 2023

Initially thought of as a way to contain the spread of false information, the bill now proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok.