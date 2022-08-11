Act for democracy at USP brings together generations of law in Largo do São Francisco – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO







The act in defense of democracy organized this Thursday, 11, at the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP), in Largo do São Francisco, takes place exactly 45 years after the university was the scene of a courageous act against the dictatorship. military.

Names who were in the same courtyard for more than four decades, at the time still as students, returned to the address now as authorities in the legal world and professors at USP.

This is the case of Antônio Roque Citadini, currently dean counselor of the São Paulo State Court of Auditors (TCE-SP), one of the six articulators of the new letter in defense of democracy.

“We were from the gang of 1977 and we were here. At the time, we helped set up the event, which was much simpler. Then we said: wait, this will not go unnoticed, it’s 45 years, let’s celebrate. Then we decided to write a letter reaffirming those values ​​and it turned out well”, he recalls.

And “what happened” was that the manifesto was signed by more than 800 thousand people. In addition to Citadini, behind the event are Celso Fernandes Campilongo (director of the USP Law School), Dimas Ramalho (president of the São Paulo State Court of Auditors), Luiz Antônio Marrey (attorney), Ricardo de Castro Nascimento (federal judge), Roberto Vomero Monaco (lawyer) and Thiago Pinheiro Lima (attorney general of the Public Ministry of Accounts).

“A lot has changed, but there is one real thing: democracy is a fragile plant. Take the case of the United States, it is a country that has a secular democracy and almost suffered a coup d’état. So it’s a time for democracy reform”, completes Citadini.

The retired minister of the Superior Military Court (STM), Flávio Flores da Cunha Bierrenbach, an important name in the resistance to the military regime, took the stage mounted in the courtyard to read an excerpt from the letter.

“After so many years, I didn’t think I would have to keep talking in this courtyard. But it always worked and now it will work again. A democratic avalanche will begin”, he vibrates.

When introducing himself to the public, the former minister recalled that he graduated in 1964 and was “part of the first post-dictatorship academic generation, whose rights were curtailed and threatened”. According to him, in 1977 the country was experiencing a “present, cruel” dictatorship.

Lawyer Marcelo Nobre, former counselor of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and son of lawyer José Freitas Nobre, exiled in France during the military dictatorship, attended the event and defended the “courage” of the law to resist antidemocratic outbursts.

“The role of advocacy is to resist all kinds of arbitrariness at all times”, he defends. “The political moment demands it and we cannot fail to make this commitment to the Brazilian nation.”

‘Elections already have a winner, the electoral system’

The director of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo Celso Campilongo said this Thursday morning, 11, that the 2022 elections already have a winner: “the Brazilian electoral system. The legality of the democratic rule of law, always. And, above all, the people”.

The director of the Arcades – which will host this Thursday, 11, an act in defense of democracy – spoke at two moments during the event that filled the historic college building and Largo São Francisco.

In the institution’s courtyard, Campilongo stressed that the democratic rule of law ‘means’ legality and publicity. The professor considered that the control of such principles is up to the institutions that have the competence to do so, indicating that, in the case of elections, there is ‘only one’ institution with such responsibility: the Superior Electoral Court.

“The rest are people without legal and moral competence to interfere in the electoral process”, he stressed.

The weighting takes place amid the most recent attack by the Jair Bolsonaro government against electronic voting machines and questions made by the military to the electoral court.

“The only force that can say something about the democratic process is the force of the voter”, he stressed.







