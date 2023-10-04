Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2023 – 22:10

A demonstration in defense of Petrobras and other state-owned companies in the country brought together, this Tuesday (3), in the center of Rio de Janeiro, hundreds of workers and activists. The mobilization was attended by oil workers, electricians, bank workers, subway workers, teachers, students, rural producers, among other workers.

The event, led by the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP), was called to remember the 70th anniversary of Petrobras, founded on October 3, 1953. Not by chance, the protesters went to the company headquarters, where the last speeches took place. Before, however, they gathered in front of the Eletrobras headquarters, from where they walked through the streets of the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s not just about Petrobras’ 70 years. It is an act in defense of national sovereignty, in defense of public and state-owned companies, in defense of quality public services for the Brazilian population”, said the general coordinator of FUP, Deyvid Bacelar.

Representatives from different trade unions and unions were present, as well as social movements such as the National Union of Students (UNE), the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB) and the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST). Representatives of the entities who took turns at the microphones highlighted the unity and collective mobilization.

The vice-president of UNE, Daiane Araújo, recalled the campaign that led to the founding of Petrobras. “UNE was together when people took to the streets to shout that ‘the oil is ours’ and defend the construction of this company that is celebrating its 70th anniversary. We reaffirm our commitment to building a project of energy sovereignty and national sovereignty, in defense of our state-owned companies and public services,” she said.

Eletrobras

There was criticism of measures taken by Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which ended in December last year, especially with regard to the privatization of Eletrobras. “It is time for the Brazilian people to take to the streets again to defend the national public heritage. We are here with our colleagues from Eletrobras, which was privatized, which was handed over. And now we are fighting for renationalization”, said Sandro Alex de Oliveira Cezar, president of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores do Rio de Janeiro (CUT/RJ).

For Emanuel Mendes, director of the Electrical Workers Union of Rio de Janeiro, if the privatization of Eletrobras is not reversed, electricity bills will increase. “We are going through a difficult time. But our hopes remained with the election of President Lula, who in the electoral process said he was going to renationalize Eletrobras. And he took the first step in the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]”.

Mendes refers to action filed by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in May, questioning the constitutionality of provisions of Federal Law 14,182/2021, which authorized the privatization of Eletrobras. The section dealing with the reduction of the Union’s participation in company board votes was contested. According to the AGU, the law prohibited shareholders or groups of shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10% of the number of shares. In this way, the federal government would have been harmed since the Union has around 43% of the common shares.

The event organized in Rio de Janeiro was joined by caravans that arrived from other states. But demonstrations in defense of state-owned companies were also held in other cities across the country. In São Paulo, the mobilization took place in support of the strike 24-hour service for employees of Companhia do Metropolitana de São Paulo (Metrô), Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) and Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (Sabesp). They oppose the São Paulo government’s privatization project.