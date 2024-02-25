Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/25/2024 – 22:00

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro gathered this Sunday afternoon (25) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. Wearing yellow t-shirts, carrying Brazilian and Israeli flags, they arrived at the meeting in buses with license plates from the interior of São Paulo and other states.

The former president, who is ineligible until 2030 due to abuse of economic power by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), criticized the actions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and asked for amnesty for those who were convicted of the January 8 attacks. He called the convicts “allies.”

Related news:

Bolsonaro is being investigated by the Federal Police (PF) and the STF regarding the attack on January 8, 2023 on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília – with an attempt to abolish the democratic rule of law and a coup d'état.

In his speech, Bolsonaro admitted the existence of a draft text that provided for the declaration of a state of siege, the arrest of parliamentarians and STF ministers and supported an alleged coup d'état. But he criticized the PF's criminal investigations into this draft.

Copies of this document were found by the PF in the home of Bolsonaro's former Justice Minister Anderson Torres and in the PL office in Brasília, the party to which the former president is affiliated. The draft was also cited in the statements of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp of the Presidency of the Republic.

There are also other elements that are being investigated, such as the video of a meeting held at the Palácio da Alvorada in July 2022. At the time, direct assistants to the former president and a group of military personnel suggested alternative attacks on the electronic electoral system and the election 2022 presidential election.