3. Corona wave

ofMartina Lippl shut down

Germany has been poking around at the number of corona cases since Easter. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) speaks of fewer tests. The number of patients in the intensive care unit is available on the other hand.

Berlin – Fewer people went to the doctor over Easter, there were fewer tests and there could also have been delays at the health authorities. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has been pointing out the number of corona cases for days. “Easter dent” – the phenomenon is often referred to right now. However, that is exactly what raises questions. After all, a lot currently depends on the infection rate and, above all, on the 7-day incidence.

Corona: back and forth with the incidence “emergency brake”

In Munich, for example, there was a brief curfew after Easter, but this was lifted again because the values ​​were below 100 for three days. Many just shook their heads at this approach. Even with the information that is acted here according to the Bavarian Infection Protection Measures Ordinance. Are the corona case numbers actually correct or is someone cheating on the incidence of loosening? The Bavarian state capital Munich vehemently rejects such thoughts: “We have been hearing the allegations that we either stir up panic or play down with our numbers for a year. We simply report the number of cases that are sent to us. The same pattern every day and is understandable for everyone, ”tweeted the city of Munich.

Everything speaks for Corona lockdown – DIVI forecasts arrived

“It’s burning,” said DIVI President Gernot Marx on Friday at a virtual press conference of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI). They are calling for a hard lockdown and warning of a dramatic corona situation in Germany. It’s not that first. At the beginning of March, the experts spoke out in favor of a lockdown extension until April 1. In order to underline their demands, the intensive care physicians presented a DIVI prognosis model at the time.

“The prognoses have come true,” said Marx. The patients in the intensive care units are real. In the number of Covid cases, no “Easter dent” can be observed. Intensive care beds are becoming scarce. The number of Covid 19 patients has been rising rapidly for weeks. At the beginning of January 2021, the number of corona intensive care patients had reached a peak in the corona pandemic with more than 5,500 cases. Then the second corona wave subsided. In March, the DIVI intensive care registry recorded fewer than 3,000 patients. Meanwhile 4,501 patients have to be treated in intensive care – as of April 9th.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence well over 100

The DIVI prognosis model is used to predict the utilization of intensive care beds. The model can be used to calculate different scenarios with factors such as the vaccination rate, the spread of a corona mutation and lockdown measures. The actual occupancy of the intensive care beds is shown in the graph as a light green line. So far it has been in line with expectations.

“In our prognosis model, the incidence is already well over 100 – probably 150 or 160,” says Prof. Dr. med. Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the DIVI intensive care register. That would be evident. The intensive care doctor admits that the “emergency brake” would be included in the model calculation from an incidence of 100. In some parts of Germany, however, this is partially suspended. Even if it turns out that the corona mutation B.1.1.7 makes you significantly sicker, the model must be further adapted.

DIVI forecast model: Simulation of intensive care bed utilization for COVID-19 depending on the infection dynamics and the expected vaccination effect. © DIVI graphics

Corona case numbers are not meaningful

According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence on Friday is 110.4 (previous day: 105.7) – that is, still a long way from 150 or 160. The RKI expressly points out that this value is not very meaningful. Before Easter, the RKI had warned of a dramatic increase in the 7-day incidence after the holidays. A tricky situation given the situation. SPD politician Karl Lauterbach finds clear words in the talk show on “Markus Lanz” (ZDF): “It’s a scandal that after a year we still don’t have any useful figures on the holidays.” Lauterbach went one better and shocked with it especially Lanz: “Everyone knows that the numbers we have now are not reliable.”

“Please act at last!” Tweeted Prof. Dr. med. Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the DIVI intensive care registry on Thursday. Virologist Christian Drosten shared his post with the comment: “This is an emergency call.” (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA