In Brasilia, demonstrators raised a crucifix with a man hanging from it; Theatrical play references the story of Jesus

Protesters against the election result staged the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ this Sunday (11.Dec.2022), in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília.

Videos circulating on social media show a man hanging under a “crucifix” wood supported by a pole. He wears a crown on his head and white scarves around his genital area.

In other images, granted to the Power360, the man appears lying on a woman’s lap. It is a reference to the moment when the mother of Jesus, Mary, welcomes her dead son while surrounded by “guards”🇧🇷

At the end of the performance, the actor appears in a longer white garment, similar to a tunic. The act refers to the resurrection of Jesus.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke again with supporters, in front of Palácio da Alvorada, on the afternoon of Friday (9.10), after more than 1 month in silence. “I have been silent for practically 40 days. It hurts. It hurts in the soul”said the Chief Executive.

Disclosure In a theatrical play, a man appears lying on a woman’s lap