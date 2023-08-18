A consortium in which Turner, a subsidiary of ACS in the United States, has been selected this Thursday for the construction of the new stadium for the Tennessee Titans, a team from the professional American football league (NFL), as reported by the club and companies through a statement. The definitive contract is not yet closed and the club has not detailed the amount of the project, but the Nashville Business Journalwhich announced on Tuesday that the winning consortium was the one in which Turner participated, estimated the construction of the stadium at 2,100 million dollars (more than 1,900 million dollars).

The board of the Nashville Metropolitan Sports Authority has approved the selection of the consortium, called the Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA), at its meeting this Thursday. In addition to Turner Construction, TBA is made up of the local companies ICF Builders and Polk & Associates and AECOM Hunt, a regular partner of the ACS subsidiary in this type of project. Turner and AECOM Hunt have successfully worked on 17 of the 30 most recently completed NFL stadium projects, according to the Titans.

In recent years, both firms have built the $5.5 billion NFL SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, the most expensive stadium ever built. Turner was awarded the construction of the Buffalo Bills stadium last year, worth about 1.4 billion dollars, in partnership with Gilbane.

The new stadium, with capacity for 62,000 spectators, will be built on the east side of the current venue, Nissan Stadium, home of the team since 1996, in East Nashville. Building features include a translucent circular roof made of ETFE (a transparent thermoplastic polymer material); outdoor porches with panoramic views of Nashville and improved sight lines for all spectators through a variety of seating options, according to the Titans. TBA will oversee and manage the pre-work and construction of the stadium and will also select the commercial contractors to work on the project.

Once the consortium is selected, the Titans will submit the final contract for TBA’s services to the Sports Authority for consideration at a board meeting in the coming months. Groundbreaking for the new stadium is expected to be laid in early to mid-2024 and to open in 2027. In April, the city agreed to public funding of at least $1.26 billion for the stadium project. The Titans assume the rest of the cost.

“The Tennessee Builders Alliance is delighted to be working with the Tennessee Titans, the City of Nashville and the Metropolitan Sports Authority to build a world-class facility for our neighbors,” said consortium director John Gromos in a statement. release. “TBA recognizes that we are building more than just a stadium. We are also building a brighter future for diverse members of our community and strengthening Tennessee’s economy for all,” he added.

