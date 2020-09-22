The president of ACS, Florentino Pérez. Pablo Monge

ACS has been awarded the contract to build the new terminal at the San Diego International Airport, in California, United States, for 1,926 million euros. Led by Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, the company has won the contract through its subsidiaries Turner and Flatiron, which have other relevant contracts in the country such as the expansion of the Denver airport for 715 million euros.

It is one of the largest ACS airport works and one of the three largest projects awarded in America in 2020. The Californian airport served 25 million passengers in 2019, which is its traffic record after a 4% increase . The remodeling of the infrastructure now involves replacing Terminal 1, with 53 years of service. The 11,500-square-meter terminal will be executed in two stages. During the first phase, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, 19 new doors will be built. The next phase, scheduled to enter service in early 2027, will feature 11 additional new doors. When the contract is completed, the airport will have a total of 62 gates.

In this case, the project for the San Diego Airport has been awarded under a modality called Progressive Design Build, which allows a more precise budget and reduces the risks of cost deviations.

The terminal will also offer a number of sustainable and energy-efficient features, so that, thanks to a series of improvements at the airfield, including new and redesigned runways, the taxi times of the aircraft will be reduced, which will mean lower emissions of gases. greenhouse effect.

Other ACS projects in the US through these subsidiaries are the remodeling of the US-50 highway in California for about 330 million euros for Flatiron, as well as the reconstruction of Taxiway for 109 million euros.