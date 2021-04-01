ACS and Vinci signed on Thursday a binding sale and purchase agreement for most of the industrial division of the Spanish group through the subsidiary Cobra for a price between 4,930 and 4,980 million euros in cash. In addition, the group chaired by Florentino Pérez ensures a payment also in cash of 600 million euros due to the development of renewable energy projects in the next seven years, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The amount is less than the 5,200 million in which the transaction was valued last October, of which Vinci proposed to pay 2,800 million in cash and the rest in shares, representing the capital, but the French Government opposed the entry of the Spanish in the capital of Vinci.

The transaction includes, in addition to engineering and works activities, participations in eight project concessions, mainly energy, as well as the development platform for new projects in the renewable energy sector. ACS will mainly retain in its possession Zero-e and 15 concessions whose segregation process (carve out) will take effect before the execution of the sale.

The companies have also agreed to a maximum variable payment of 600 million in cash, at a rate of 20 million euros for every half gigawatt developed by the industrial division between March 31, 2021 and up to seven years after the execution of the sale. . This alliance is extendable for an additional 18 months if the industrial division manages to develop six gigawatts in the first 42 months.

In addition, Vinci and ACS will create a joint venture to which all the renewable assets developed by the division will be contributed, at least, in the eight and a half years following the execution of the sale. Vinci will have 51% and ACS the remaining 49% of this company.