ACS earned 828 million euros in 2024, 6.1% more compared to 2023 supported by Turner’s business in North America and Abertis highways. The gross exploitation benefit (EBITDA) reached 2,456 million euros, 28.7% more interannual, as the company has communicated this Thursday to the CNMV. For its part, the ordinary exploitation benefit (EBIT) stood at 1,590 million euros, 17.1% more than the previous year.

The construction company chaired by Florentino Pérez managed to close last year with sales of 16.5% higher than the previous year, a historical record of 41,633 million euros. On the other hand, at the end of 2024, the portfolio stood at 88,209 million euros, which represents a 19.9% ​​growth compared to the previous year.

According to ACS, the progress responds to the increase in the volume of awards recorded in the year, which exceeded 51,000 million euros, especially driven by new generation infrastructure markets (50% of the total awards) such as data centers, a niche in which it has obtained important awards such as a campus with four infrastructure of this type of 60 MW in Warsaw (Poland).

In North America, the Spanish group also highlights the award of the 2.2GW data centerin Louisiana, the SR400 lanes highway managed in Atlanta (Georgia); the new bridge of île d’Orléans in Quebec; the dry dock for nuclear submarines in Peral Harbor (Hawaii); Or the Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville.









For its part, the main awards in the market of Asia and Oceania include the extension of the contract to operate metropolitan passenger rail services in Melbourne and the development of the first large package of tunnels of the suburban project Rail Loop East, located in Victoria.

While in Spain the ACS Group has been awarded, among other projects, the construction of the new administrative center of the City of Justice in Madrid, and the developments of the new Pinocha’s Pin Station and Line 3 of the Seville Metro.

