The ACS group has offered the Italian Atlantia to buy the country’s largest motorway network, Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), for 10 billion euros, according to the publication Financial times citing the letter sent by the Italian-style construction company chaired by Florentino Pérez. This offer, confirmed by sources of the negotiation, would exceed the proposal made last week by the consortium of funds led by the transalpine investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) ―controlled by the Italian Ministry of Economy―, together with Blackstone and Macquarie, which valued the company at € 9 billion.

Atlantia agreed with the Italian Government to sell Autostrade after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa managed by ASPI in 2018 caused the death of 43 people. The Executive headed then by Giuseppe Conte, who had just taken office, threatened the company with the withdrawal of the concessions of the Italian highways if the management of the toll roads did not change hands.

The Atlantia board meets this Thursday to analyze the offer of CDP and the funds for Autostrade, although it is not ruled out that the expression of interest transferred by ACS will also be studied, according to the same sources.

Florentino Pérez recalls in the letter sent to the management of Atlantia the close relationship that unites both companies, after the success of the joint purchase of Abertis – 50% owned plus one share by Atlantia and the rest by ACS – and defends that the operation would fit into the company’s long-term strategy.

In fact, the president of ACS himself admitted last February his interest in taking over Autostrade, a bet that has been redoubled after the group sold part of its industrial division, Cobra, to the French group Vinci for 4.93 billion euros. euros.

“We are going to study ASPI with all the enthusiasm and hopefully we could make that large group of highway concessions,” said Pérez in a conference with analysts and investors this week, although the operation was subject to “the agreement with the wishes of the Italian Government.”

For this reason, in his first trial, the president of ACS has opened the possibility of entering as a partner of the Government or together with other relevant shareholders, in the event that Atlantia rejects the last offer sent by the Executive currently headed by Mario Draghi, as has done numerous times in recent months.

Even so, if ACS does not get a response, Florentino Pérez admitted having already received other offers aimed at creating this large group of infrastructures. “If it is with our Italian friends, we will be delighted, if not, we will do it with other interested parties,” he said.

Precisely one of the biggest obstacles to the sale process is the government’s misgivings that this company would become the property of foreign capital. However, the new Executive of Italy headed by the former president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, seems to raise fewer reservations about this option.