From left to right, the until now CEO of ACS, Marcelino Fernández Verdes, the president Florentino Pérez, and the secretary of the board, José Luis del Valle, during the shareholders’ meeting.

Up to 17 times this Friday morning, Florentino Pérez, president of ACS, made reference to the benefit of the company in his speech to shareholders. And he did it to underline that this year the recovery of earnings will be robust after the step back from the covid (the group earned 574 million last year, 40% less). A pothole, according to him, can be remedied: growth this year will be 30% according to his forecasts. The meeting approved a dividend distribution of 1.85 euros per share, in cash or shares.

More information

Pérez did not miss the opportunity to remember the value that the company has created over time beyond specific years. “Let’s take a concrete example of a shareholder who had invested in ACS 20 years ago. This shareholder today would have seen his investment revalued by 526%, including dividends, equivalent to 9.6% of average annual profitability, compared to 4% of the Ibex 35 in the same period of time ”. He went on to say that from 2001 to 2020, ACS’s accumulated net profits “add up to a total of 14,669 million euros, of which around 8,200 million euros have been distributed to our shareholders via dividends and own share buy-back programs.” . In short, he wanted to send a message of tranquility at a time of changes in the company that, after the sale of Cobra to the French group Vinci, has launched an offer to acquire Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) and has certified the resignation Marcelino Fernández Verdes to continue as CEO. Verdes continues to be the chief executive of Hochtief and president of Abertis.

Things are not being easy with the Executive chaired by Mario Draghi, who has the right to veto the operation. “We have shown our interest in participating, together with other possible partners and provided that it has the support of the Italian Government. Its combination with Abertis, in which Atlantia has 50%, would allow the creation of a global group of infrastructure concessions that could face, with better guarantees, the new investment plans that the different Western governments are preparing, which are decisive for economic and social recovery. after the pandemic ”, quoted the president of ACS, who is already preparing a plan b. “However, ACS is also studying the acquisition of other highway concessions, alternatives to ASPI. This market is very dynamic and offers many opportunities ”, he added.

More information

ACS is very focused on expanding its portfolio of concessions. It has recently acquired 51% of the company Red de Carreteras de Occidente in Mexico, one of the largest highway operators in the country; and 55% of the consortium that manages the Elizabeth River Crossings tunnel network, in Virginia (United States). He is also confident that this year will be one of recovery for Abertis after a year marked by restricted mobility. “We are seeing an increase in traffic on its different highways. We expect an increase in profitability ”. The energy and concession asset rotation policy generated funds for the company amounting to 444 million euros per year.

Renewable

Along with the highways, the other leg of the company’s growth will be in renewable energies. This company that they have created with Vinci, which is owned by ACS by 49%, “can and must generate a very important value in the coming years”, according to Florentino Pérez, who estimates its value at “an amount greater than one billion euros, at current prices ”. In parallel, ACS retains the energy concessions business, which includes ZeroE’s renewable energy assets in Spain and Latin America, and 15 other concessions, with a current estimated value of approximately € 1.4 billion. Zero-E is the company where renewable energy assets are integrated, mainly photovoltaic, which has its origin in 2017 when Cobra was the largest winner in the competition of the Ministry of Industry and Energy for photovoltaic park projects in Spain with 1,550 MW.