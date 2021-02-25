ACS earned 574 million euros in 2020, representing a cut of 40.3% compared to the almost 1 billion euros it earned in 2019, mainly affected by the impact of the coronavirus in all its business units, and in particular , in Abertis, 50% owned, which caused a hole of 35 million euros in ACS accounts, according to the results.

The Spanish toll road concessionaire suffered directly the consequences of mobility limitations, which reduced average traffic on its roads by 21%, thus reducing its contribution to ACS, which in 2019 reached 245 million euros.

However, excluding the impact of Abertis, the group chaired by Florentino Pérez would still record a net profit 15% lower than the previous year. This is due to the negative entry of 28 million related to the sale of Thiess, an Australian mining company indirectly owned by almost 40%.

Likewise, its services business recorded another impact from the coronavirus, as a result of the cessation of the activity experienced in the first confinement. Not even its construction and industrial services business avoided suffering the burden of the pandemic, since it reduced its operating results by around 10%. Overall, the group’s sales were 34,937 million euros, 10.5% lower than the previous year, while the gross operating profit (ebitda) was 2,397 million euros, 14.2% lower.

Net debt as of December 31 amounted to 1,820 million, more than 1,700 million compared to a year ago due to investments in renewable projects and investments in Hochtief and Cimic (443 million), and the increase in treasury shares (355 million) .