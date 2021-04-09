Autostrade A1 Milan-Naples motorway.

ACS has confirmed this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has sent a letter to the Board of Directors of Atlantia in which it expresses its interest in participating, together with other possible investors, in the acquisition of its participation in the Italian highways, whose value is between 9,000 and 10,000 million euros.

As pointed out by the group chaired by Florentino Pérez in his letter to the CNMV, among the possible investors is the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, controlled mainly by the Italian Ministry of Economy. Pérez already confirmed to analysts at the beginning of this week his intention to undertake this operation with the aim of creating a large European infrastructure group linked to highways with a large part of the 5,000 million euros that will be received from the sale of its industrial division to Vinci.

However, the president of ACS clarified that any movement in this sense will always have to count “with the wishes of the Italian Government”, since it is the first interested in acquiring the transalpine highways after an agreement that forced Atlantia to put them up for sale after the collapse of a bridge in Genoa in the summer of 2018.

Failed attempts

For this reason, ACS has opened the possibility to enter together with other relevant shareholders in the event that Atlantia rejects the latest offer sent by the Executive currently headed by Mario Draghi, as it has done on numerous occasions in recent months. The management of Atlantia met this Thursday to discuss the last of the offers sent by the Italian Executive after several unsuccessful attempts. Its board of directors has confirmed the receipt of the letter sent by Florentino Pérez and the interest shown by ACS in acquiring a stake in ASPI, as the company that manages the toll roads is known, controlled 88% by Atlantia.

The Italian has stated that it will take this offer into consideration, “in consortium with other Italian and international investors”, and that it will hold a series of meetings in the coming days to adopt the decisions it finds appropriate. Likewise, the Atlantia council meeting this Thursday has served to begin to examine the offer presented by the Italian Government together with its partners, with legal and financial assistance, although it has not advanced further details in this regard.