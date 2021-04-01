The operation is closed. After several months of negotiations, ACS has sealed the sale of its industrial division, whose maximum exponent in the Cobra company, to Vinci, for a minimum of 4,930 million euros and a maximum of 4,980 million euros in cash.

According to the information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the operation will not include the consideration in shares of the French group that had been initially planned, but there will be an alliance between the two companies to start up renewable energy projects, reinforcing your bet in this segment.

ACS will mainly retain in its possession Zero-e and 15 concessions whose segregation process (carve out) will be carried out before the execution of the sale.

The agreed payment consists of a fixed payment of 4,200 million euros and an additional minimum of 730 million and a maximum of 780 million, mainly as compensation for the company’s cash. In addition, there will be a maximum variable payment of 600 million euros in cash at a rate of 20 million for each half GW developed by the Industrial Division between March 31, 2021 and up to 7 years after the execution of the sale.

Additionally, both companies create a joint venture to which they will contribute, “at market price and once they are finished, connected to the grid and ready to produce”, all the renewable assets that Cobra develops for at least eight and a half years. In this company, Vinci will have 51% of political and economic rights and ACS the remaining 49%.