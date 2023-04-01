New managed toll lanes built in the median of the SH-288 highway, in an image provided by the company.

The ACS group has informed the CNMV that Iridium, its concessions subsidiary, has reached an agreement through its North American subsidiary ACS Infrastructure Development to buy the 21.62% it lacked in the North American company Blueridge Transportation Group (BTG), which is the concession company for a 17-kilometer segment of the SH-288 highway in Houston, Texas. The agreement has been closed for 450 million dollars, approximately 391 million euros at the current exchange rate, and after its execution the Spanish group will have 100% of the road in concession. The section, which includes two lanes in each direction, uses the so-called dynamic tolls, which establish the rates based on the level of traffic (manage lane), guaranteeing users to be able to circulate at a certain speed.

The company explains in a statement that the concession is part of a 52-year public-private partnership contract awarded in 2015 by the Texas Department of Transportation to the consortium led by Iridium, in which the group’s construction companies also participated. ACS Dragados USA and Pulice Construction. “This contract includes the financing, design, construction and operation of four new toll lanes in the median of the corridor and its accesses, the rehabilitation and improvement of the roads and links of the existing highway, and access to the hospital complex known as Texas Medical Center”. The work was opened in 2020 to relieve traffic congestion, and, on average, 160,000 vehicles pass through this corridor every day, “of which approximately 14,000 choose to use the new toll lanes.”

Spanish construction companies have been positioning themselves strongly in the North American market for years. Iridium now has six public-private partnership contracts in the United States, with a management value of more than 6,000 million euros. ACS accumulates 15 transport infrastructure assets with a management value of more than 20,000 million euros in the country. In its construction area, the last major contract won by the group chaired by Florentino Pérez was announced a few weeks ago: Dragados, has been selected by the United States Navy for the construction of a concrete dry dock at the Pearl Harbor Joint Base. Hickam in Hawaii for an amount of 2,840 million dollars (close to 2,700 million euros). Also last month, Panasonic Energy selected a consortium of Turner Construction (part of the ACS group) and Yates to build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto, Kansas. (3,750 million euros).

