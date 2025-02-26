ACS and OHLA have achieved a new relief contract in the United States. The two Spanish groups, through their subsidiaries in the country Prince Contracting and Ohla USA, in alliance with WSP engineering, have been chosen by the Florida Transport Department to expand and improve the I-95 highway in Broward County . Both companies work on the design and construction of the project together with Canadian WSP engineering. The initiative has a value of 933 million dollars (890 million euros to the current change).

ACS and OHLA are already partners in other projects in the United States. The contract for the construction works of a lightwail, the so -called Purple Line, in the metropolitan environment of Washington, in the state of Maryland. Its value exceeds 2,000 million euros.

The project achieved by the companies that lead Florentino Pérez and Luis Amodio in Florida will extend over about six kilometers, will introduce reconfigured exchangers, with new raised ramps of exit and entrance. A key component is the transformation of SW 10th Street, which includes two different roads. So, The SW 10th Street connection lanes will link the Sawgrass Highway with the I-95relieving congestion and improving regional mobility. The improvements will increase the fluidity of traffic, safety and emergency evacuation routes.

ACS reinforces with a new transport infrastructure project its presence in the United States, where Through its Turner subsidiary He is promoting a solid portfolio of what his CEO, Juan Santamaría, calls new generation infrastructures. In this sense, initiatives linked to data centers, batteries, biotechnology or energy stand out. Similarly, the group stands in the main builder of sports stadiums in the country.

Ohla USA, meanwhile, has carried out with numerous infrastructure projects in the southeast of the United States, where Florida emerges in one of the most relevant states for the activity of the Spanish construction company. Its presence extends to other regions of the country such as New York, California or Illinois, among others.

Among Ohla’s projects are the demolition and repair of The OPA Locka Executive Airport of Miami or the reconstruction of the County 721 road. Another of its subsidiaries, Ohla Building is carrying out a design and construction contract worth 228 million dollars for the Training and Treatment Center of Prison 1 of Miami-Dade and Supervising the construction of a seven-storey luxury apartment building at number 1155 on 100th Street, in Bay Harbor Islands (Miami-Dade County).

ACS and OHLA present their results of 2024. Both will offer positive contracting and portfolio data. Until September, ACS’s volume of orders was 86,555 million euros15.5% more than a year earlier. Meanwhile, the Ohla portfolio amounted to 8,196.6 million euros, 5.3% more compared to the 2023 year data. The short -term portfolio reached 7,184.6 million euros, 6.6 % further.