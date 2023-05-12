Shakira has already started her new life. With her arrival in Miami, she has left behind her painful break with Piqué and has begun another stage. And, unsurprisingly, that has also been reflected in her music. Tonight, the Colombian singer has published her new song, ‘Acrostico’, a sweet and tender ballad dedicated to her two children: Milan and Sasha, the loves of her life. In the song, she throws a few darts at Piqué, but it has nothing to do with the harsh criticism launched in the so-called ‘revenge trilogy’ (‘I congratulate you’, ‘Monotonía’ and ‘Session 53 with Bizarrap’).

The singer has brought out her most maternal side in this song, and her name, ‘Acrostic’, makes perfect sense because the first letter of each verse of the first stanza, read vertically from top to bottom, forms the name of Milan ( 10 years). And in the second half of the song the same thing happens with Shasa (8 years old), her youngest son.

“You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it is real it does not end, I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility,” Shakira says to her two offspring in the song, which is the first she has published solo since 2021. The image of the single, a cardboard box with a teddy bear on which the word ‘fragile’ can be read, and the illustrations of the video clip, two baby birds leaving the nest, follow the line of the statement that Shakira launched before heading to Miami, that of protecting the privacy of her two children.

Shakira thus definitively abandons her musical stage focused on revenge, hints and more urban rhythms to make way for another in which she shows her vocal quality. The artist’s popularity is still intact and her songs to her heartbreak have gone around the world.

New love?



Last Sunday, we were able to see Shakira accompanied by Tom Cruise attend the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, and although they were initially related, now it has been shown that nothing is further from reality. Well, the singer really went to see the British pilot, Lewis Hamilton, with whom she has already had several dates. First, they were caught having dinner in a restaurant and the images went around the world. But, a short time later, they were photographed going sailing with a group of friends, including Tonino, Shakira’s older brother.

Since landing in Miami, the artist has been happy and has been seen making numerous plans. Among them, a few days ago she was awarded the Woman of the Year award by Billboard magazine. «We women are braver than we believe and more independent than we were taught to be (…) What woman hasn’t happened, at some time, to seek the attention, affection or approval of another? has she forgotten herself? It has happened to me more than once, “said the singer in a speech addressed to her ex that unleashed a standing ovation from all those present.

This is the full lyrics of Shakira’s new song:



mYou taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end

YoI tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility, but

Lthings are not always as we dream

TO Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive

No.never doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I’ll listen to you…

AND even if life treated me like this

I will be strong just for you

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

love you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

SHe broke only one plate, not all the crockery,

and although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

TOlearning to forgive is wise,

that only love comes out of those lips

SIf things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,

problems are faced and faced

hoh to laugh at life

TO even though the wounds hurt

If you have to give your whole heart

Even if they hurt you for no reason

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

A smile from you is my weakness

love you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am