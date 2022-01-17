Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave us the Spider-Verse live-action with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and it seems that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could use a similar formula to breathe new life into other versions of the arachnid that were previously canceled.

A couple of weeks ago we got the first trailer for this highly anticipated sequel, but as always, it looks like Sony and Marvel They would be hiding important information from us. In accordance with Screen Rant, Across the Spider-Verse would bring back two animated versions of Spider-Man: the one from the 1994 animated series and the one from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2008. Both series were canceled early, but are still considered one of the best of this hero.

Apparently, the producers of the film knew that the return of Maguire and Garfield would have a positive reaction among the community, so they chose to replicate this formula for the animated sequel. However, for now this is still just a rumor and we should handle it as such. I see it unlikely that we will see these characters in the trailers, so we will have to wait until its official premiere to see for ourselves.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 will premiere on October 7, 2022.

Publisher’s note: While I’d love to see these characters return to the big screen, I’m a little worried that Marvel might want to reuse this formula over and over again in their future movies, and not just Spider-Man. We know that nostalgia sells, but it is also a strategy that sooner or later could tire the community.

Via: ScreenRant