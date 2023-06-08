He Spider-Verse returns for his second installment on the big screen, and it seems that people were very excited for the return of Miles Morales. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collection $120.5 million dollars in its first weekend in the United States and reached $208.6 million dollars Worldwide.

This impressive total places Across the Spider-Verse as the second best opening of the year so far, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This movie combo is a powerful reminder that animated movies, especially those that manage to get kids excited, remain a major driving force at the box office.

Perhaps even more important than helping get a movie off to a good start is the fact that younger audiences also give a movie impressive life to keep making money. While Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looms for next week, with Flash hot on its heels, there are no family movies on the calendar that could displace Spider-Verse 2 from its position as the go-to family movie right now.

With a bit of luck, the movie might even reach the $384 million dollars box office revenue established by Into the Spider-Verse.

Whatever the box office total of Across the Spider-Versewe will obtain the conclusion of the trilogy of Spider-Verse with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse which has a premiere scheduled for March 29, 2024.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: I have no idea how they are going to surprise us with the conclusion of this trilogy but I know they are going to make it. If you haven’t seen this beauty of a movie, go to the movies now.