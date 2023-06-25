“Across the sea”film considered the sequel to “Through My Window”is the second feature film based on the homonymous trilogy by “The Hidalgo Brothers”, by the Venezuelan author Adriana Godoy. Both films are available on the streaming platform of Netflix. In this new installment, which is set a year after the previous one, the youthful romance of Ares and Raquel continues, who continue trying to maintain their relationship at a distance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-wgmXzDlgk Official trailer for “Across the Sea”. Video: Netflix Spain

Where can I watch “Across the Sea” online?

The film has been available on Netflix since June 23 of this year. It is important to note that this installment addresses the relationship between the young protagonists, but does not follow the original plot of the second book. However, the author of the trilogy participated in the creation of the script to maintain the essence of the couple and honor the saga.

What will happen in “Across the Sea”?

Ares and Raquel maintain a long-distance relationship during his studies in Stockholm. Meanwhile, she remains in Barcelona and prepares to become a writer. Both try to keep their relationship alive, without success, through romantic and erotic messages.

Complete cast of “Across the Sea”. Photo: Infobae

With the arrival of summer, the characters played by Clara Galle and Julio Pena They will meet again and verify that the time apart has affected their relationship. After the appearance of new people in their lives, they must decide if their love is strong enough to overcome adversity.

