The deadlock over the Center’s three new agricultural laws is not being named. On the insistence of not returning the law or not returning home, the farmers have declared a fight with the government on this issue. For this, the farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi continues today on the 41st day. The farmers have appealed to the government to accept their demands at the earliest. At the same time, it has been made clear from the government that the law will not be returned, but amendment is possible.

Even on the seventh round of talks between the central government and farmer organizations on agricultural laws on Monday, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said on Tuesday that we have only one demand that the laws be withdrawn. We are farming farmers, the government wants to make us traders. We do not want to be traders, we want to be productive. All three laws have nothing to do with farming, with trade.

Also read: Farmers still standing on Delhi’s borders in cold and rain, these roads are closed

It may be noted that the central government is introducing three new agricultural laws passed in September as major reforms in the agriculture sector, while the farmers who are protesting have expressed fears that the new laws will end the MSP (minimum support price) and mandi system And they will become dependent on big corporates.

Representatives of farmer organizations are adamant about their demand for complete repeal of these laws, while the government is seeking to discuss the loopholes of the laws or their other options. The next conversation between the two will now take place on 08 January.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020.