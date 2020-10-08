Her role model is almost 50 years old and yet as active as ever: the “Congressional Black Caucus” in the USA, a group of Afro-American members of Congress who came together in 1971 across party lines to make their voices heard.

There has recently been a similar association in the Bundestag – the non-parliamentary “parliamentary group on diversity and anti-racism”, which members of the Union, SPD, FDP, Greens and Left parties have brought into being.

The aim: to bring the fight against racism into parliament and to show that the cultural diversity of the immigrant society must also have a permanent place in the Bundestag.

And that it has long since arrived there anyway: “We want to make it clear to the outside world how diverse this parliament is,” says the Lower Saxony Green MP Filiz Polat, “especially since we are standing there on behalf of the people who are denied by the far right every day to be part of this country ”.

“The attacks in Halle and Hanau and the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement have shown us that we have to close the gap on the issues of diversity and anti-racism in parliament,” says SPD MP Karamba Diaby, whose citizens’ office in Halle is already there The target of an allegedly racially motivated attack. His FDP colleague Grigorios Aggelidis puts it this way: “As parliamentarians, we should set a good example and discuss the issue of diversity on a permanent basis and not just on an occasional basis.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In the past, there was only an informal exchange in the hallways, says left-wing MP Gökay Akbulut. But after the attacks in Hanau, Halle, Lübeck and on Diaby’s office, several MPs felt the need to create a supra-factional level. “It’s about bundling our fight against racism,” says Akbulut. The group is also considering, for example, driving together to observe the trial against the perpetrator from Halle.

In fact, Parliament is not very well positioned in terms of cultural diversity. Only eight percent of the MPs can show a history of migration, either immigrated to Germany themselves or have parents who did so. In the total population, the proportion of people with a so-called migration background is significantly higher, at 25 percent.

The Green MP Filiz Polat wants to make it clear to the outside world how diverse the parliament already is Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa

The parliamentary group has held two meetings so far, and four more are to follow by the end of the legislative period. Before the next federal election, the informal group is to become a formal parliamentary group. One wants to do three things, says Polat: work together against racism, become a contact point for NGOs and civil society in parliament, but also this: “We want to be critical of ourselves and ask: How diverse is the Bundestag and how must it be a racism-critical society look like? “

At the next meeting, MEPs want to get in touch with their colleagues in the European Parliament; there is already a similar association there. “In the last few sessions I was very touched by how seriously and objectively, but also emotionally and passionately, we discussed with one another,” says Aggelidis, who sees the circle as a “driver” for all of politics. The issue of anti-racism should not be dumped in bodies such as the cabinet committee right-wing extremism. “Such debates belong in the middle of society and therefore also in parliament,” demands Aggelidis.

CDU-MdB Kruse sees the C as an anti-racist mandate

The integration officer Annette Widmann-Mauz was our guest at the last meeting. Akbulut said that she said that she considered scientific studies on racism in the ranks of the police necessary. “This is the only way we can do something about solidified structures in the security authorities.” There was no agreement on the subject in the group. “But Ms. Widmann-Mauz also knows that something has to change at this point,” says Akbulut.

Aggelidis’ personal motivation to get involved in the group is her own experience of racism. It is frightening that young people today still experience discrimination similar to what he did as a young man, says the 55 year old. “It is a core task of politics to change that so that young people do not go through the same thing again in 20 years.”

Rüdiger Kruse does not know the experience as a victim. The Hamburg CDU MP has had experiences that have not left him untouched: When five black men stand together in the Sternschanzenpark, which is in his constituency, “then everyone has the image of the drug dealer in their heads. They could also have arranged to meet for football, ”says Kruse. “Of course everyone says of himself that he is not a sexist, she is not a racist. But we all have these stereotypes and die-cut prejudices in our heads. “

Why is it a good thing if Parliament first devotes itself to itself critically. He outlines the attitude of his Union colleagues as follows: “You can do it, but do we really need it?” But when you talked to them, most of them realized that they basically knew for themselves what is wrong in society when it comes to equality: “When you enter a restaurant, people with black skin rarely sit at the tables, but rather they are in the scullery. “

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Kruse says that here too the Union must understand the C in the two party names as a mandate: “Because the way it is, it’s not good yet.”

AfD has “obviously no interest in diversity”

In the opinion of the left-wing MP Akbulut, the parliamentary circle should also become the contact point for those in the Bundestag who experience racist attacks themselves. “That happens again and again, be it with members of parliament, employees or the transport service.” She finds it unacceptable when AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel defames “headscarf girls” in the plenum, while there are many women with headscarves in the cleaning service who clean the Bundestag.

Diaby hopes that the members of the group, who come from different fields – from health to education policy – will carry the results of the internal discussions into their groups. One wants to look for what connects the parties, says Aggelidis. Diaby calls the circle a “very colorful bunch”. Only the AfD was not asked. “We keep hearing derogatory and hurtful speeches from the AfD,” says Diaby. “It is obvious that they have no interest in social diversity.” Aggelidis says: “They do not suit us.” CDU colleague Kruse formulates the reason for incompatibility as follows: “The AfD is the only one that is consciously and deliberately racist.”