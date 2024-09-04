Summer break over

Just over a month after the conclusion of the last round of the Rally Finland, which started the summer break, the WRC world championship is also ready to restart its engines this weekend. A return in a climate completely different from that of Northern Europe, with the Greece which will host the 68th edition of the Acropolis Rallytenth appointment of the 2024 season.

The standings situation

After such a long break it is necessary to recap the world championship standings with four rounds to go until the end of the championship, which sees Thierry Neuville in the lead with 168 points. The Belgian from Hyundai, who in this championship has only won in the first rally on the calendar (Monte Carlo), will have to defend himself from the return of Sebastien Ogier27 points away and winner in Finland, in a very tight classification even among the Constructors. In this context, the Hyundai maintains the lead, but with a 20-point advantage over Toyota, recently brought to success also thanks to the performances of the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä, who however is participating part-time this season, just like Ogier.

Live and delayed broadcasts

The Acropolis Rally could therefore confirm Toyota’s good moment or relaunch Neuville towards the conquest of what would be his first world title in his career. The first indications will come already from Friday 6th Septemberthe day in which the first special stages will take place after the shakedown of the previous day, with two ways to watch the drivers’ performances live. The first, with a subscription, will be available on the official WRC channel, Rally.tvwhich guarantees live coverage of all scheduled rehearsals. Sky Sports F1instead, will offer live coverage of two tests between Saturday and Sunday.

Acropolis Rally 2024: Schedule and TV Times