The story of Opel It is full of acronyms that have become synonymous with performance, emotion and driving pleasure, such as GSE, legendary in the 70s and now back with the most radical electrified versions of the range. During the 80s and 90s, GSi gave its name to well-remembered versions of the Opel Kadett, Manta and Corsa while OPC has continued this spirit until very recent times.

Between 1986 and 1991, the Opel Kadett GSi was marketed, a benchmark at a time when automobile brands were in a constant struggle to launch the version with more horsepower and higher top speed of their compact models.

In this context, the Blitz model was able to prevail over its rivals with a 2.0 16-valve engine, considered the best of its era, which developed 160 HP in a car that only weighed 1,045 Kg and stood out for its aerodynamic shapes. The result was a maximum speed of 218 km/h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds.

If we add to this some Recaro sports seats and a futuristic interior that featured a digital instrument panel, the feeling was to be on board the “Fantastic Car”, star of a highly successful television series in those years. The Kadett GSi only needed to talk.

Soon the GSi philosophy was transferred to other models, such as the already sporty Opel Manta and the Opel Corsa. The “Blitz” urban car amazed in its A and B generations with a 100 HP 1.6i engine that, in a vehicle weighing less than a ton, allowed it to reach 195 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5s.

2010 Corsa OPC











At the end of the 90s, the GSi series reached its zenith with the Opel Astra F GSi, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8 seconds thanks to the 150 HP of its 2.0 16V engine, and already in the 21st century, with the Opel Insignia GSi and its 260 HP turbo engine.

In 1997, the activities of the Opel Performance Center began, a division created to get the most out of the performance of the different Blitz models. Their works are distinguished by the acronym OPC and have given versions such as the Opel Astra OPC and its 280 HP, which surpassed the Opel Astra 2.0 Turbo OPC with 200 HP, or the Opel Corsa OPC with 192 HP.

GSE are letters that make the imagination fly among car lovers. Its historical significance is that of Grand Sport Einspritzung, Grand Sport Injection. Under these acronyms, Opel distinguished the sportiest versions with the highest performance in its range. Today, the historical acronym GSe returns to adapt this commitment to automobile pleasure to a new era: that of the energy transition. With its new meaning of Grand Sport Electric, it pays tribute to an impressive legacy and transfers it to today’s car, equipped with electrified technologies designed for driving enjoyment.



The Opel Vectra saloon also had an OPC sports version











The new Opel GSe range hits our roads with two plug-in hybrid alternatives full of “Racing” details, such as the design of the bumpers and the rear diffuser, which offer powers of up to 300 HP and high-end equipment. The steering and chassis of the New Opel Astra GSe and the New Opel Grandland GSe have an exclusive sports calibration, carried out with KONI FSD technology. They feature characteristic design elements, exclusive diamond cut/black alloy wheels and GSe high-performance seats with AGR certification, so that consuming kilometers is not a problem.

With a maximum combined power of 165 kW/225 HP, provided by a 180 HP 1.6-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor that can provide up to 81.2 kW/110 HP, the New Opel Astra GSe is a benchmark in its category. Even more so if we check its consumption and emissions figures: 1.2 l/100 km and 26 g/km of CO2; according to the WLTP protocol. From a standstill, it accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. It can reach a maximum speed of up to 235 km/h. In addition, its 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery allows it to travel up to 64 kilometers in “zero emissions” mode, allowing freedom of access to the center of large cities. .

To optimize its sporting performance, the chassis of the New Opel Astra GSe has been lowered by 10 millimeters. With a steering, brakes designed to offer a direct response to the driver’s requirements. The suspension exclusively incorporates KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, which enables different damping characteristics for precise handling and high comfort depending on the situation.



Opel Grandland GSE











The new Opel Grandland GSe. It goes further in terms of benefits. It combines the power of a turbo gasoline engine with a displacement of 1.6 liters and 147 kW/200 HP and two electric motors, one on each axle. The electric motor on the front axle delivers up to 81.2 kW/110 HP, that on the rear axle up to 83 kW/113 HP.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and, like the Astra GSe, can reach a top speed of 235 km/h (135 km/h in purely electric mode). With its 14.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Grandland GSe travels up to 63 kilometers in electric mode.