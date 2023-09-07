with videoConvicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Pennsylvania’s Chester County Jail on Aug. 31. It is striking that he did this in exactly the same way as another detainee, who preceded him in May. Both prisoners climbed horizontally on hands and feet between two walls 5 feet apart. “Like a crab,” acting prison director Howard Holland describes the climbing technique.



Yuri Flemings



Sep 7 2023

Danelo Cavalcante made the press in his native Brazil last week with his escape. The serious criminal is still at large. Cavalcante was found guilty last month of stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao (33) to death in April 2021 in front of her two small children, a three-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. He got life.

Now that new footage has emerged of his escape from prison in Pennsylvania, it is clear that Cavalcante used the same technique as felon Igor Bolte on May 19 of this year (see video). After Bolte’s trick a few months ago, barbed wire was installed above the prison walls in question to block access to the escape route through the roof. See also Young man started creating websites for the Army and today runs the agency

But that clearly did not have the desired effect, Acting Prison Director Howard Holland had to admit. “We thought our security method was sufficient, but it turned out to be the opposite. We will now take swift action to improve our security measures.”

Manhunt

Cavalcante was also more fortunate than his predecessor. Igor Bolte was recaptured after just five minutes, thanks to images from the video cameras that had filmed the escape. But according to Holland, the jailer who had to monitor the images on August 31 at 09:00 local time missed Cavalcante’s successful escape attempt. An investigation is underway into the man, who has been suspended for the time being.

Police are still on a manhunt for the escaped criminal. A reward of $20,000 (18,650 euros) has also been offered for the golden tip that leads to Cavalcante.

Police are still looking for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante. ©AP/AP



See also Athletics | Lotta Kemppinen's championship came while avoiding difficulties: "Feel like a Matrix type" Danelo Cavalcante’s escape was caught on surveillance cameras at the Chester, Pennsylvania prison. © via REUTERS

