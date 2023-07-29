Chiavari – An acrobatic and unusual intervention performed by the Chiavari firefighters. From the call received from the operations center it seemed that a house in corso Dante was attacked by flames. Once they arrived at the scene, however, the firefighters found that only a vase was burning on the balcony. The fire was extinguished from the upper floor, with the appropriate equipment.

To verify that the apartment had not been affected by the flames a fireman was lowered onto the balcony. After the reconnaissance inside, part of the staircase was used as a walkway to allow people to leave the accommodation. The ladder truck was unable to operate. Ignore the ignition sources of the vase.