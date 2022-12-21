The British Government’s Health Minister, Steve Barclay, has stated that the unions representing public ambulance service personnel, on strike this Wednesday, “have made a conscious decision to harm patients.” The unions have accused him of lying, because they have negotiated the terms of operation of the emergency service with local public health structures.

The salary of ambulance personnel has recovered this year the level it had in 2010. Their representatives allege that more than a third of the salary is due to compensation for shifts and overtime. A tenth of employees want to change jobs for another that offers them a better quality of life. And the deaths and aggravations of patients in ambulances who spend hours waiting for access to hospitals to be cleared have increased in the last year.

The acrimony of the accusations between the Government and the unions has had the highest level on Wednesday. The Executive insists on a 4% increase for health personnel, which means a decrease in purchasing power with inflation of 10.7%. The increase in salaries in the public sector over the past year is estimated at 2.7% and 6.9% in the private sector. There are 133,000 vacancies in the NHS.

The strikers insist their malaise is not just about money. Nurses or ambulance personnel point out working conditions as an essential factor. A paramedic told the BBC that the pressure on the service is similar to what it was during the pandemic, but without the resources that the Government deployed in the emergency two years ago.

Health managers have asked the population to be prudent so as not to saturate demand. Don’t drink excessive alcohol, for example, a source of enormous daily pressure for emergency services.