Palenzona excludes himself from the race for the Acri presidency

A twist for the Acri presidency, but not too much. As Affaritaliani.it had anticipated here Fabrizio Palenzona has withdrawn from the race that leads to the top of the banking foundations. It was the banker himself, recently at the helm of the Crt Foundation, who called himself out: “I'm fine where I am – he said – I already have so many things to do like this”. But beyond the standard declarations, the truth is that Palenzona was unable to find support of all those involved in outlining the new number one of Acri.



What is certain is that Francesco Profumo will have to leave his position as number one at the Savings Bank Association at the end of March Italian because he has reached the end of his second mandate. And his presidency of the Compagnia di San Paolo, the main foundation within Banca Intesa, will also expire. And it is precisely the chair of president of the board of directors of the bank led by Carlo Messina that Profumo is eyeing with interest. But to get to Ca' De Sass he must – as Repubblica points out – leave his post at Foundation by the end of March, because a year's rest is needed before being able to join the Intesa board of directors.

Who is competing for the seat with Profumo? Word had spread that Giovanni Gorno Tempini was looking with interest at the presidency of the country's leading bank, and will most likely not be confirmed as number one of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. If it is true, in fact, that the role is conferred by the banking foundations (while the CEO is indicated by the Government), there is currently not much enthusiasm around the name of the manager. Profumo's most accredited rival is Massimo Tononi, close to Giovanni Bazoli and current president of BancoBpm, just renewed last April. In that case it would be a matter of bringing forward the exit from Piazzetta Meda by a year.

Returning to the Foundations, Palenzona's “strategic” resignation opens the doors of the Acri presidency to Giovanni Azzone, Cariplo's number one. Giorgio Barba Navaretti seems to be in pole position in Profumo's place in the Compagnia di San Paolo, who is an institution in Turin as he is also the uncle of John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann. But the current number one of the Crt Foundation could ask for some heavy tasks for one or more of his loyalists in exchange for his step aside. We'll see, the game gets to the heart of things.



