Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 13:42

The National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi) raised the growth projection for this year's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 2% to 2.3%. The review, carried out by the entity's chief economist, Nicolas Tingas, is included in the “Financeiro Acrefi” report released this weekend.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad recently signaled that the federal government may raise the 2024 growth estimate from 2.2% to 2.5%. The market, in general, has also been revising its GDP projection upwards considering that the government, in reaction to the recent drop in the popularity of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has accentuated stimulus measures to boost economic growth more quickly.

This observation is highlighted by Tingas in the Acrefi report. According to the economist, this government reaction will add to the already expected increase in spending in election years.

This year, in particular, the current federal administration intends to carry out intensive spending to recover municipalities governed by the Bolsonaro opposition. This conjunction of efforts should weaken the contractionary legacy brought to this beginning of the year by the slowdown in the pace of GDP growth at the end of 2023.

“The government, even now reacting to the recent drop in popularity, has stepped up measures and stimuli to boost economic growth more quickly”, observes the Acrefi economist.

On the other hand, highlights Tingas, the Central Bank (BC) expresses greater uncertainty regarding the future scenario, indicating caution in the path of reducing the basic interest rate.

In the economist's assessment, the BC's stance has to do with the federal government's approach of leveraging the economy's aggregate demand, significantly increased by high electoral spending by states and municipalities combined with a clear expansion of private credit, based on measures in preparation, competent approval, and implementation by the Ministry of Finance.

“The macroeconomic aggregate of greater employment, income, and credit in its classic multiplier effect on available income in the short and medium term will raise the 2024 GDP to a level above current expectations”, reinforces Tingas, who also raises his projection for the Selic terminal this year from 9% to 9.25% per year.