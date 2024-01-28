Tremor in the city of Tarauacá was of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale; there is no damage or injuries

The municipality of Tarauacá, in Acre, recorded the second earthquake in 8 days this Sunday (28 January 2024), at around 4 am local time (6 am Brasília time). The tremor measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale was detected by the United States Geological Survey. The agency identified the earthquake's epicenter at 609.5 km deep into the ground. There are no reports of injured people. “Due to the great depth where the epicenter of this earthquake was, it was barely felt on the surface, even though there were some reports from the population. There was no damage or emergency, but we are monitoring the region.”, said the State Civil Defense coordinator, Carlos Batista. On Saturday (Jan 20), a similar tremor of magnitude 6.6 was recorded in the region.