The Misdemeanor Court was not convinced by the evidence of the conviction of a person of Asian nationality who was accused of defrauding a European and extorting from him an amount of 150,000 dirhams, and ruled that he was acquitted of the charge against him.

The details of the case stated that the accused claimed to be a real estate broker and had a villa offered for rent at an excellent price. He showed pictures of it and then received the amount from the victim in exchange for the rent. They agreed on a date to receive the villa, but the accused began to delay him and blocked him on social media applications.

The court stated that criminal judgments must be based on certainty and certainty, not on doubt and conjecture, and that it is sufficient for the validity of an acquittal to doubt the validity of attributing the charge to the accused.

