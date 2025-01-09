

01/08/2025



Updated 01/09/2025 at 1:49 p.m.





He Criminal Court 4 of Córdoba has acquitted a driver of a crime against Road Safety for Driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to the breathalyzer test considering that the protocol was not followed…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only