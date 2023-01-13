Ricci: “The discrepancy between the behavior of the prosecutor, who requests a significant sentence, and the judge who acquits” should also be noted

“Yesterday the Court of Forlì acquitted Selene Ticchi, who wore the T-shirt with the inscription ‘Auschwitzland’, of the crime of apology for fascism ‘because the fact does not constitute a crime’. The Anpi had filed a civil action. It is striking that, again once, the ostentation of apologetic conduct is not considered criminally relevant when, in the present case, one of the most serious and dramatic historical events experienced during the Second World War is ridiculed”. So the national and legal vice president of the National Association of Italian partisans, Emilio Ricci.

“We note the contradictory nature of the decisions of the judiciary which, in some cases condemns and in others acquits, despite the presence of substantially similar conduct; the discrepancy between the behavior of the prosecutor, who requests a significant sentence, and the judge who acquits must also be noted” underlines Ricci, recalling that for some time the Anpi “has been fighting for the legislation on the exaltation and apology of Nazi-fascism to be substantially and drastically reformed, also through the presentation of a reform bill. The battle for the defense of the memory of martyrs and those persecuted by Nazi-fascism continues with the commitment of the Anpi to prosecute those responsible for all criminally relevant conduct”, concludes the vice president.