He spent 48 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. Glynn Simmons, 70, was freed by an Oklahoma judge, the BBC writes, claiming that his defense lawyers were not given crucial evidence. This is the longest detention for a miscarriage of justice in the United States. “He committed no crime,” Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo said in her sentencing. “I've been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said Mr. Simmons, clutching his fedora.

The story

Simmons served 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison for the 1974 murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers during a liquor store robbery in a suburb of Oklahoma City. He was 22 when he and a co-defendant, Don Roberts, were convicted and sentenced to death in 1975. The sentences were later reduced to life in prison due to U.S. Supreme Court rulings on the death penalty. Mr. Simmons had always maintained his innocence, claiming he was in Louisiana at the time of the murder. Roberts was, however, released on parole in 2008.

Compensation and illness

People wrongfully convicted in Oklahoma are entitled to compensation of up to $175,000. Mr. Simmons is ill. He is battling liver cancer and has started a petition on GoFundMe to raise money for treatment.